Scotiabank goes digital at Price Plaza

Scotiabank Managing Director Stephen Bagnarol; Ignacio Deschamps Group Head International Banking and Digital Transformation; Dr Sandra Sookram, Deputy Governor of teh Central Bank of TT; and Brendan King Senior VP International Banking cut the ribbon to officially open the bank's digital branch located in Price Plaza, Chaguanas. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Scotiabank group head of international banking and digital transformation Ignacio "Nacho" Deschamps has said the bank’s digital initiative is not just about a "series of cool products" but it's about an “all bank cultural transformation.”

Scotiabank’s Price Plaza, Chaguanas branch is its first digital branch in TT.

Speaking at the launch yesterday he said the digitalisation would not affect the bank’s customer service, as human resources are still a critical factor in its operations.

He said the bank had invested significantly in its international digital factories at Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia, as the factories function as a network which would leverage best practices throughout the entire bank.

“Successful companies are applying this model in great scale: imagine the Apple store, where the store location does not just provide the product, but rather a high-level support and service," he said.

“Digital process has allowed us to invest in better services for our customers, like building better-equipped branches – like the branch here today, where our representatives can provide financial advice with real value added. Its more about the enhanced customer service than the transaction.”

He said the Caribbean region is an important part of the bank’s international banking portfolio.

Also addressing the launch was senior vice president and head, Caribbean South and East Stephen Bagnarol, who said the Price Plaza branch layout is “more open” and allows for enhanced interaction between customers and employees.