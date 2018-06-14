San Fernando ASJA is OWTU Labour Day Quiz and Poster champs
San Fernando ASJA Primary school scored a double victory in the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) 40th Labour Day Quiz and Poster Competitions, winning both competitions and capturing the OWTU’s 2018 Challenge Trophy.
At the nail-biting finish on Wednesday evening, the ASJA Primary competitors dethroned reigning champions San Fernando TML. The two schools also faced each other in the 2017 finals, but the results were reversed at that time.
Sallysha Mohammed, one of the teachers who trained the ASJA students, said their double victory after approximately 10 years in the competition is a testimony of the rewards hard work can bring.
Mohammed said after the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination which they all wrote, while other children were having fun, competitors Suriya Mohammed , Amrika Ramlogan and Ismaeel Chin Wing all got down to work to study for this competition.
A total of 31 schools from the Victoria and St Patrick Educational districts, participated in the competition. The quiz had, as its theme, 'Celebrating our heroes and their contribution to the development of TT.'
The theme for the poster competition was 'The hero in me and my vision of a better TT.'
Crystal Beharrylal of San Fernando ASJA Primary was the poster competition winner.
At the finals, the OWTU also honoured two of their selected heroes, para Olympian Shanntol Ince and Angelo Bissessarsingh, historian and educator (Posthumously). One of the OWTU’s veteran and patriot Glen Dottin was also honoured for faithfully marking the OWTU’s poster competition over the years.
Here are a list of the winners
OWTU’s 2018 Challenge Trophy Winners – San Fernando ASJA Primary School
Quiz Competition
First place - San Fernando A.S.J.A Primary School
Suriya Mohammed
Amrika Ramlogan
Ismaeel Chin Wing
Second place - San Fernando TML Primary School
Syed Ali
Raeesah Sundarsingh
Lisa-Maya Indar
Quiz semi-finalist
Barrackpore Vedic Primary School
Ariana Mohammed
Keva Nelson
Bishanna Jagdeo
Quiz semi-finalist Debe Hindu Primary School
Nachey Ford
Reesa Boodlal
Keshav Hooblal
Top 4 Quarter-finalist - Quiz
Coffee Boys’ Anglican Primary School
Riversdale Presbyterian Primary School
St. Gabriel’s Girls RC Primary School
Woodland Hindu Primary School
Poster Winners – Top 12
San Fernando ASJA Primary Crystal Beharrylal
Inverness Presbyterian Primary Jordan Jaggai
San Fernando TML Primary Nabihah Ali
South Oropouche Government Jenica Rangoo
Egypt Village Government Primary Jennifer R. Mohammed
Icacos Government Primary Adrianna K. Joseph
St. Gabriel’s Girls’ RC Primary Shakira Ajene
Riversdale Presbyterian School Shenisse Christo
South Oropouche RC Primary Zofia Porter
Avocat Vedic Primary Amelia Doone
Barrackpore Vedic Primary Justin Ramsaroop
Icacos Government Primary Kasie Soomai