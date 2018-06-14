San Fernando ASJA is OWTU Labour Day Quiz and Poster champs

WELL DONE: Amrika Ramlogan, left, Ismail Chinming and Surya Mohammed, right, display their trophies after placing first in the OWTU's primary school Labour Day quiz yesterday at the union's office in San Fernando. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

San Fernando ASJA Primary school scored a double victory in the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) 40th Labour Day Quiz and Poster Competitions, winning both competitions and capturing the OWTU’s 2018 Challenge Trophy.

At the nail-biting finish on Wednesday evening, the ASJA Primary competitors dethroned reigning champions San Fernando TML. The two schools also faced each other in the 2017 finals, but the results were reversed at that time.

Sallysha Mohammed, one of the teachers who trained the ASJA students, said their double victory after approximately 10 years in the competition is a testimony of the rewards hard work can bring.

Mohammed said after the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination which they all wrote, while other children were having fun, competitors Suriya Mohammed , Amrika Ramlogan and Ismaeel Chin Wing all got down to work to study for this competition.

A total of 31 schools from the Victoria and St Patrick Educational districts, participated in the competition. The quiz had, as its theme, 'Celebrating our heroes and their contribution to the development of TT.'

The theme for the poster competition was 'The hero in me and my vision of a better TT.'

Crystal Beharrylal of San Fernando ASJA Primary was the poster competition winner.

At the finals, the OWTU also honoured two of their selected heroes, para Olympian Shanntol Ince and Angelo Bissessarsingh, historian and educator (Posthumously). One of the OWTU’s veteran and patriot Glen Dottin was also honoured for faithfully marking the OWTU’s poster competition over the years.

Here are a list of the winners

OWTU’s 2018 Challenge Trophy Winners – San Fernando ASJA Primary School

Quiz Competition

First place - San Fernando A.S.J.A Primary School

Suriya Mohammed

Amrika Ramlogan

Ismaeel Chin Wing

Second place - San Fernando TML Primary School

Syed Ali

Raeesah Sundarsingh

Lisa-Maya Indar

Quiz semi-finalist

Barrackpore Vedic Primary School

Ariana Mohammed

Keva Nelson

Bishanna Jagdeo

Quiz semi-finalist Debe Hindu Primary School

Nachey Ford

Reesa Boodlal

Keshav Hooblal

Top 4 Quarter-finalist - Quiz

Coffee Boys’ Anglican Primary School

Riversdale Presbyterian Primary School

St. Gabriel’s Girls RC Primary School

Woodland Hindu Primary School

Poster Winners – Top 12

San Fernando ASJA Primary Crystal Beharrylal

Inverness Presbyterian Primary Jordan Jaggai

San Fernando TML Primary Nabihah Ali

South Oropouche Government Jenica Rangoo

Egypt Village Government Primary Jennifer R. Mohammed

Icacos Government Primary Adrianna K. Joseph

St. Gabriel’s Girls’ RC Primary Shakira Ajene

Riversdale Presbyterian School Shenisse Christo

South Oropouche RC Primary Zofia Porter

Avocat Vedic Primary Amelia Doone

Barrackpore Vedic Primary Justin Ramsaroop

Icacos Government Primary Kasie Soomai