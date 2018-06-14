Police to flush out gangsters during holiday weekend

ON THE MOVE: Soldiers walk along Erica Street in Laventille during a walkabout by the top brass of the country’s national security agencies. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

The bloody showdown promised by warring gangs after the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday tomorrow will be met with an equal show of force by a large contingent of police and soldiers who have been assigned to provide around the clock presence at Beetham, and certain parts of East Port-of-Spain.

The first strike against crime in those areas began yesterday with a series of exercises and police are preparing for a tougher approach in their fight against criminals.

A large contingent of police and soldiers will be deployed in areas where the Muslim and Rasta City gangs have been warring and they have been given clear instructions to flush out the gangsters, arrest them and bring them to justice.