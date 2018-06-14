PNM ahead in by-election race

THE People's National Movement (PNM) is ahead of the United National Congress (UNC) in the lead-up to by-elections in Belmont East and Barataria on July 16.

These are the findings of an ongoing tracking opinion poll being done by the North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA).

The poll discovered that although a large majority of voters are dissatisfied with the governance of the PNM and believe they are worse off today than they were three years ago under the former UNC government, the PNM is still ahead in both by-elections.

The PNM is "coasting" in Belmont East. In Barataria, the PNM is ahead of the UNC, but facing some opposition. This district is considered marginal.

NACTA said there is "virtually no support for other parties." The Movement for Social Justice said it will not be contesting the by-elections, and the Progressive Empowerment Party yesterday announced Cristoph Samlal as its candidate in Barataria.

The likeability and popularity of deceased PNM councillors Pernell Bruno (Barataria) and Darryl Rajpaul (Belmont East) are helping the PNM with sympathy votes to retain both seats. At the time of his death, Bruno was rated among the most liked political representatives in the country. Almost every Barataria voter gave him a thumbs-up, saying he serviced them “effectively and efficiently” – giving an almost perfect rating for a politician. Bruno was described as “a boss of a representative” by supporters of both PNM and UNC.