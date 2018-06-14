PM appeals for unity

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

THE Prime Minister yesterday appealed to the population to use the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to unite. In his Eid-ul-Fitr message, Dr Keith Rowley said unity is one of the central themes in the teachings of Islam and citizens must remember that, “through unity that we will be able to successfully tackle the issues that ultimately shape our nation.”

He continued, “The celebration of the common bonds that tie us together enables the resolution of disputes and the building of strong and healthy relationships which form the basis of a functional society.”

“Let us therefore practise self-discipline to better navigate our challenging circumstances, and charity, in order to improve the daily lives of our neighbours and fellow citizens. Let us also adopt the sense of community and brotherhood that characterised the season of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid.”

After outlining the practices undertaken by the Muslim community during the holy month of Ramadan, Rowley observed, “Eid is a joyful thanksgiving to God for providing strength and encouragement to sustain the fast during Ramadan.” He added, “It is a celebration of forgiveness, love, compassion and brotherhood. It is hoped that the experience of Ramadan will provide renewed strength, greater commitment and increased blessings for the year ahead.”