Planning, Trade come together to launch ConstrucTT

Saw Ken Wye, CEO of Crimson Logic, speaking at the launch of ConstrucTT, a new online system to make applications for construction permits. Photo: Enrique Asson

The Ministries of Planning and Trade have joined forces to launch ConstrucTT, a new online portal designed to streamline the applications for construction permits as well as ensuring proper compliance with the Town and Country Planning Unit’s regulations.

The project, now midway in its development, is being carried out by Singaporean technology firm, CrimsonLogic, and will come online in February 2019. The project is budgeted for US$2.1 billion and is funded by the Inter-American Development Bank.

It will be designed for and run through the existing iGovTT system, which includes the TTBizlink and TTConnect platforms. It will therefore allow people who have already signed up for these services to access them through using their unique logins.

All submissions and applications to Town and Country will be fully automated, and all historical land use and planning data will be digitised for greater transparency and accuracy, Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said at the project’s unveiling at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain on Wednesday.

The new system is part of the government’s attempts to improve its ranking on the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index, where the country ranks 102 out of 190 economies.

President of the Contractors’ Association, Ramlogan Roopnarinesingh, who also attended the unveiling, was hopeful that the new system will speed up the current application process, which takes about 18 months for approval.