Myron B, Gypsy in extempo war

Myron B and Gypsy going at each other.

GARY CARDINEZ

ALTHOUGH not featured on the programme newly-installed National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman and extempo great Winston “Gypsy” Peters turned WeBeat St James Live Friday night Komedy Kaiso into a laugh fest.

Peters and NCC’s chief executive officer (CEO) Colin Lucas were sitting in the audience enjoying the show until reigning Extempo Monarch Myron B came on stage. Myron B sang two songs before he went into the sans humanite beat doing extempo verses.

He called out Gypsy in one of the versus but the chairman did not reply. The audience started chanting for Gypsy and with a little nudge from his CEO Gypsy went on stage.

The two immediately started an extempo war about the student and the teacher as Myron B sang about beating Gypsy for the crown. They also went on about the clothes they were wearing and several other topics to the delight of the audience.

Before Gypsy and Myron B the audience heard songs from Kid Kalalloo, David Bereaux, Brown Boy, Trinidad Rio, Funny, Spicey who all had the audience in stitches.

Oscar B performed after the duo doing several songs by Brigo and Nelson’s King Liar and songs from his days with Byron Lee and the Dragonaires.

MCs Nikki Crosby (Granny) and Penelope Spencer also had the audience laughing throughout the evening.

Music was supplied by Kelly Green and Harmony and the show was produced by Carl Beaver Henderson.