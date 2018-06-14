Missing man found dead Murder in Hermitage Village

CRIME SCENE: A hearse is parked near a wooden shack in Hermitage Village where the body of a man was found yesterday. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD

THE body of a man found yesterday along a dirt track road in Hermitage Village near San Fernando was identified last night as that of Khanhai Ramdeo who had been reported missing by loved ones.

Ramdeo, police said, was last seen by relatives on June 7. Police added that his body bore multiple marks of violence to the head. Ramdeo, 33, of Gandhi Village, Debe left home on June 7 and did not return home. A Missing Person’s Report was made to the Debe Police post on May 10, by his relatives.

At about 2.30 pm yesterday, police received information about a body being seen and officers were directed to a track in the village. Police who visited the scene, later told Newsday they believe Ramdeo was killed elsewhere and his body dumped on the dirt track.

The body was viewed by a district medical officer who ordered it removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsy.

Police said among the wounds to Ramdeo’s head is one that strongly appears to be that of a gunshot. Detective Cpl Smith of the

Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region Three) is investigating.