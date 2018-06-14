Minister: Ganesh’s death like that of Jesus

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar hugs Vishnu Ganesh while his wife Waheeda leans over the coffin with their son Eric Ganesh during his funeral service, which took place at St. Charles Village, Princes Town. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

Likening the death of Eric Ganesh,18, to that of Jesus Christ, the Rev Alister Bhola said the killing back then was senseless as it is right now.

Bhola, of the Church of God at Charles Village in Princes Town, officiated this morning at Ganesh’s funeral at his family’s home.

God, he said, "understands what it means to lose an only begotten son. God suffered the loss of his only son, Jesus. The loss of his son is similar to this one, by violent means. It was a senseless murder back then, just as this is a senseless murder right now.”

Ganesh was the only child of Vishnu Ganesh and Waheeda Mohammed, of St Charles Village.

From beginning to end of the service, Mohammed sat next to her son’s coffin and caressed his hair, face and chest. She gazed at his face and repeatedly adjusted the bow tie he was wearing or removed specks of dust from his suit.

On Saturday at about 10.35 pm, a gunman shot and killed Ganesh at his friend’s graphics shop, next door to Ganesh’s home. Ganesh and his friend were putting stickers on a motorbike when the unknown man entered the yard. Police said the man pointed a gun at them and began shooting. Ganesh was shot in the head and died on the spot, while the friend escaped injury.

The religious leader urged the friends and family not to seek revenge.

“The desire for revenge is only natural as we seek to come to grips with this tragedy. This tragedy must not be allowed to direct our lives. Longing for justice and lusting for revenge are two different things. Justice is one part of the healing process,” Bhola added.

Among the mourners were Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and MPs Rodney Charles and Barry Paradath.