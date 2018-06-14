McDonald hospitalised

Breaking
Friday 15 June 2018
Marlene Mc Donald Public Utilities Minister. Photo: Sureash Cholai

Jensen La Vende

 

Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald is currently being treated at the Port of Spain General Hospital after complaining of feeling unwell during a cabinet meeting today.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh confirmed this, saying doctors had ruled out a heart attack or stroke but she would undergo further tests.

At 4.45 pm, Deyalsingh said he was at the Accident and Emergency Department of the hospital and that McDonald's condition had improved.

"She is doing very well. She is up and alert and awaiting further testing," Deyalsingh said.

