Lopinot businessman shot three times

A 33-year-old Lopinot man was ambushed by a gunman early today while he was opening his business on the Eastern Main road shortly after 6.45 am.

The businessman did not appear to have been robbed and police believe the shooting may have been planned.

According to reports, Quasi Gill was opening his business place when the gunman called out to him and there was a struggle.

During the struggle, Gill was shot three times before the gunman fled the scene.