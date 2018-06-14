Le Hunte: World without water frightening

TO ensure that there is continued development in society, parents must instil values and ideals in younger generations that will serve a greater good.

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte, in his speech during the prize-giving ceremony for the Water and Sewage Authority’s (WASA) Primary Schools’ Water Conservation Poster Competition at Farm Road, St Joseph, on Wednesday, drew a parallel between water conservation and preparing for life.

Le Hunte told his young audience about the importance of turning off taps and showers when brushing their teeth and bathing, saying these acts would save tens of gallons of water each day.

He also reminded them them to turn off hoses and filling kitchen sinks when washing cars or doing the dishes.

“These things might seem harder to do. But, there is a valuable lesson here that we all must remember.

The easiest and most convenient way of doing something is not always the right way to do it.

“In fact, sometimes doing the right thing takes more time and effort, but the long-term benefits are greater,” he said.

Le Hunte said a world without water was a frightening picture because life was not possible without water.

The minister said it was up to us to model this principle for young people whenever the opportunity arose.