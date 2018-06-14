Kamla: TT needs formula for peace

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar called for peace and for prayers for the nation yesterday in her Eid message.

She said at Eid, Muslims celebrate their achievements in Ramadan and recall breaking fasts with friends and family, praying the Tarawih prayers in congregation and doing extra good deeds.

She said Eid gives an opportunity for everyone to promote love, peace and harmony in society, even as today’s world is characterised by discord, conflict and misunderstanding.

“TT is no exception. Though our diverse peoples have co-existed for many decades we still have not worked out a formula for peaceful co-existence as a plural society. Remember multiculturalism has become institutionalised in most democratic societies today.”

Persad-Bissessar said amid the joy of Eid, people must remember those less fortunate, the poor, homeless and needy who are without the basic necessities of life.

“We need to give as much as we can from our possessions, our time and abilities to make the world a better place for all. Zakaat (charity) is an act of worship in Islam, and it is obligatory and not optional for those who can afford it.

“I call on all citizens to emulate this aspect of the Islamic faith and engage in acts of charity throughout the year.” She urged all to remember and to visit the orphans and the widows, and those in institutions for the disabled and homes for the elderly.

“Our nation is facing troubling times, and there seems to be no reprieve in sight, as the criminal elements rampage with apparent impunity. What is equally troubling is the attempts by some in our society to promote discord and divide our nation.”