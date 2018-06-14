Investigation into list has begun

Joint team of officers, including the Cyber Crime Unit, Port of Spain CID, Organised Crime Intelligence Unit (OCIU) and others, has been gathered to find the source of three lists of men believed to be members of a notorious gang which began circulating on social media earlier this week.

On Monday a list of men alleged to be members of the Leau Place faction of the Rasta City gang emerged on social media, giving detailed information on them.

The information included their names, last known addresses, and ranks and roles in the gang.

A short time after, two other lists began circulating of members from the Beetham and Basilon Street factions of the gang.

ACP Crime, Irwin Hackshaw, who is heading the investigation, told Newsday yesterday that while a team has been assembled, no new clues had yet been found. While police are still trying to confirm the reason why the list was compiled, it is believed that it is a hit list, and the men are the alleged targets of a rival gang.

Investigations are ongoing.