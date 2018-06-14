Investigation clears corporal in Grand Bazaar shooting

SHOOTOUT: A screen grab from CCTV footage at Grand Bazaar shows two policemen shooting at each other at Grand Bazaar on Wednesday night.

The police corporal has been cleared of wrongdoing in the shoot-out between himself and his former best friend Sgt Darrel Honore at the Grand Bazaar car park but Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard will have the final say.

Superintendent Sheldon David who was assigned to probe the shoot-out which also resulted in the death of Sgt Honore, submitted a file to the Professional Standards Bureau claiming that, based on his investigation, the corporal acted in self defence.

On May 2 the corporal was at the Ruby Tuesday Restaurant with a woman, when the two were confronted by Sgt Honore.

The sergeant began threatening him prompting two security officers to intervene.

The woman was taken to safety, however based on video footage Sergeant Honore fired the first shot at the corporal, who returned fire.

The two officers then ran towards the Southern End of the Grand Bazaar car park where the shoot-out continued.

In the end the corporal was shot three times while Sgt Honore suffered about six shots.

Sgt Honore died four days later at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC).