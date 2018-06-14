Hyatt staff cleans up Belmont school

The Hyatt Regency team at the Belmont Government Primary School, Belmont, where they patricipated in cleaning and painting the school.

BELMONT Government Primary School recently got a helping hand from the Hyatt Regency’s staff, who repainted the school’s perimeter walls and stairwells, and power-washed and cleaned stairwells, the assembly area and the guard booth, and other areas.

As part of the Hyatt Thrive programme, Hyatt associates around the world come together in a brand-wide effort to improve the many communities around the world that they call home. This initiative empowers the hotel’s employees to improve the local community, the Hyatt said.

The staff community effort last month was in keeping with the United Way of TT’s National Day of Caring. The Hyatt has supported the initiative since its inception.