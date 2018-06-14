‘Hot Dog’ to be grilled in court

A Trincity man who goes by the alias “Hot Dog” is expected to appear before an Arima Magistrate Court next Monday, charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Jamal “Hot Dog” Walcott, 23, of West Dinsley Gardens Trincity, was arrested during an exercise in Arouca on Tuesday.

Police said officers were conducting the exercise between 12pm and 6pm when they saw Walcott acting suspiciously as he was walking along 9th Street, Dinsley Gardens.

When police called out to him he tried to run, but police grabbed him.

Police searched him and found a Tangfolio pistol loaded with a magazine containing 16 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

He was later charged by PC Navin Baboolal.