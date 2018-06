‘Grande’ corporation marks Eid

Chairman of the Sangre Grande corporation, Martin Terry Rondon, fourth from left, and CEO Dianne Lakhan, fifth from left, are joined by some members of council and administration staff.

STAFF at the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation dressed in ethnic wear yesterday in support of the Muslim community’s celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr being observed today.

Among those marking the occasion were Corporation chairman Terry Rondon, CEO Dianne Lakhan, members of council and administrative staff. At a meeting, Rondon said it is time for the nation to come together and pray together and asked everyone to pray for a peaceful TT.