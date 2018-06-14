Enterprise woman rescued by passer-by

AN Enterprise woman was abducted Wednesday night and beaten with a gun butt. She managed to jump out of the car and was rescued by a passer-by, who took her to the Chaguanas police station. The attack is the second for the week in which the victim was beaten with gun butts.

Around 9.30 pm the woman was walking along Enterprise Street when a man she knew ordered her into his car. He then began hitting her with a gun butt, even after she began began screaming. At Montrose Junction, the woman jumped out of the car, but was chased by the gunman.

A passer-by who witnessed the incident rescued her and took her to the Chaguanas police station while the man drove off. The woman was taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre, where she was examined, and later to the home of a relative, where she was resting yesterday. Investigators said the woman had recently separated from her husband and had been receiving threats. Yesterday police were searching for the man, who was in hiding.