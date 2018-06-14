'Dinas' bowled out by SporTT

Dinanath Ramnarine

FORMER West Indies cricketer Dinanath Ramnarine has been removed as Chairman of the Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago. Ramnarine, who was appointed to the position in May last year, will be replaced by Douglas Camacho. Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe revealed the decision was taken by the Cabinet this afternoon.

Ramnarine has been at loggerheads with TT Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath over his leadership of the local governing body and challenged him for the top job. Ramnarine and other National League Representatives have taken the current regime to court over the TTCB constitution which they deem unfair as it allows Executive Members 12 outgoing votes for elections. The legal wrangling has seen TTCB elections postponed indefinitely since October 2016.

The TTCB has called on Ramnarine to step down from the position as they believe there is a conflict of interest in him holding the post and making decisions affecting the TTCB. The Sport Company has stated previously Ramnarine had recused himself from all Board meetings pertaining to the TTCB.