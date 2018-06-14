Dillon: There will be strong response to gangs

Minister of National Security discusses crime fighting strategies with heads of police divisions at a meeting at the ministry's headquarters on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain on Tuesday.

NATIONAL Security Minister Edmund Dillon today promised there will be a strong response to gang activity in Laventille area, after fighting between the "Muslim" and "Rasta" gangs.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young said this and other security matters will be discussed at the National Security Council's meeting on Monday.

Dillon and Young are confident that the new Anti-Gang Act will reap benefits. They were speaking at the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's.