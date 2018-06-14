Cunaripo, Rio Claro seal Atlantic cricket titles

Cunaripo Presbyterian celebrate victory in the Atlantic Primary Schools Cricket girls final yesterday at Brian Lara Academy, Tarouba.

SAFIYA Emanuel scored a half century to lead Cunaripo Presbyterian to a 37-run win over San Francique Presbyterian in the Inter School Girls T20 Final, when the Atlantic National Primary Schools Cricket League concluded at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Deochand Mohabir, coach of Cunaripo, was elated after the victory, saying, “I feel out of this world, because we have been chasing this title for the past 11 years I have been here,” he said.

The coach thanked all the parents, teachers, principal and coaching staff for the support as it was a team effort.

Emanuel scored 50 to propel Cunaripo to 143 for six in 20 overs, before San Francique were limited to 106/9 in response. Emanuel seemed only focused on getting her team to a huge total, as she took a long time to realize she had reached her 50. After eventually looking at the scoreboard, she raised her bat to celebrate the milestone.

Right-handed Emanuel found an able partner in left-handed Elcock. After losing three early wickets, Emanuel and Elcock had a huge fourth wicket partnership to guide Cunaripo to 122/3 after 15 overs. Emanuel was particularly strong when she played straight, as she scored multiple fours past the bowler. When Emanuel was dismissed, she was hugged by all her teammates after leaving the field. Elcock stuck around for a while, but fell for 31 as Cunaripo posted a challenging total.

In reply, the San Francique lower order showed some resistance but could only muster 106/9 in 20 overs. Lily Sookdeo top scored with 11, but Zaynab Dhyaram (3/15) and Jamie Singh (2/18) restricted the San Francique batters.

In the Under-11 Mixed 10-over final, Rio Claro Hindu defeated Montevideo by 20 runs to win the title.

Sameer Ramdath and Justin Beesai led the way for Rio Claro, scoring 36 and 34 respectively to guide their school to a competitive 96/3 in 10 overs. Ramdath cracked three fours and Beesai was aggressive as he belted five fours.

Zakilon Beckles was the best bowler for Montevideo, snatching 2/20.

In reply, Beckles tried his best to keep Montevideo in the contest, hitting four fours in his knock of 35, but the school could only get 76/4 in their allotted overs. Shamika Hagley finished unbeaten on 12, and Sachin Rambarath took three wickets for Rio Claro.

At press time, Preysal Government and Montrose Government were playing in the Inter School Boys 25-over final.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

Inter School Girls Final – Cunaripo Presbyterian 143/6 (Safiya Emanuel 50, Amira Elcock 31) vs San Francique Presbyterian 106/9 (Lily Sookdeo 11, Zaynab Dhyaram 3/15, Jamie Singh 2/18). Cunaripo won by 37 runs.

Under-11 Mixed Final – Rio Claro Hindu 96/3 (10 overs) (Sameer Ramdath 36, Justin Beesai 34, Zakilon Beckles 2/20) vs Montevideo Government 76/4 (10 overs) (Z Beckles 35, Shamika Hagley 12 not out, Sachin Rambarath 3 wickets). Rio Claro won by 20 runs.