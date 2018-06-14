Call for Caribbean Film Mart projects

Panel discussion at ttff/15 Caribbean Film Mart.

THE call for submissions for the TTFF/18 Caribbean Film Mart (CFM) sponsored by BPTT is now open. This year’s CFM will take place on September 22 and 23 during the film festival.

The Caribbean Film Mart is seeking ten narrative feature film and creative documentaries in development or pre-production. The primary goal of the CFM is to provide local filmmakers with professional levels of exposure and interactions between TT and the international film industry. This will be achieved by setting the scene for stimulating and creating viable cinematic co-productions; exploring new platforms and markets of distribution; and reviewing international best practices among other areas, the TTFF said in a media release.

The selected filmmakers will meet one-on-one with and pitch their projects to international film producers, sales and acquisitions agents and film funds, forging partnerships that can lead to the production and distribution of their films.

A cash prize sponsored by BPTT for the Best Pitch will be awarded at the end of the TTFF/18 CFM.

All applications must be for projects in development or pre-production to be made in TT. Either the producer or the director must be a TT citizen or permanent resident and must have lived in TT for a year continuously.

All submissions for the must be e-mailed to submit@ttfilmfestival.com no later than July 31. There is no submission fee.

The deadline for all submissions will be strictly followed, the TTFF said. Filmmakers should not submit projects that do not fulfil the stated criteria. The TTFF reserves the right to determine the eligibility of the submissions. Selected projects will be notified by the end of August, the TTFF said.

The following guidelines apply:

• The main criteria for selection are the viability and quality of the projects and the demonstrable talent of the directors and/or producers.

• Each project will be considered on its own merits.

• If selected for the TTFF/18 Caribbean Film Mart, a complete screenplay (for fiction projects) will be an asset.

• For selected projects, one representative, either the producer or director, must be present for the duration of the TTFF/18 Caribbean Film Mart.

• Selected projects will receive industry accreditation for the CFM.

• Filmmakers may only apply if their film is still in the development or pre-production stage. However, if a teaser or trailer was shot, you may still be eligible to apply.

• If selected, the completed script must be submitted by September 15.

• Each applicant may submit only one project.

The TTFF said the chances of filmmakers making successful contacts during the CFM are increased by a clear presentation of their projects and a concrete description of the support or participation required.

For more info: submit@ttfilmfestival.com