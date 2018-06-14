Bigford’s musical ministry

Vaughnette Bigford in one of dramatic pieces.

GARY CARDINEZ

IT WAS a musical healing as southern songbird Vaughnette Bigford came to Port of Spain and turned the Little Carib Theatre into her very own music ministry as she preached the gospel of music to her devoted disciples.

The Saturday service at White and Robert Streets in Woodbrook was well-planned and executed to perfection with the singer converting those who did not believe she is star material.

Bigford came with three guest artistes and some of TT’s best musicians, a group with which she has become comfortable and works well together. Michael Low Chew Tung (Ming on Keys), Rodney Alexander (bass), Shaquille Noel (drums), Theron Shaw (guitar) and Tony Paul (brass) all understand the singer.

It is easy to like Bigford, she is very down-to-earth and interacts with her audience, some of whom she knows personally.

She makes jokes about the music, about the players and about herself and this lends to the interaction with the audience.

Bigford started the concert with Old Devil Moon with Tony Paul on saxophone, she followed with Dindi with Ming doing solo before going on to Tell Me all About It.

Her first guest was up next and Lorna Rogers (mother of the late jazz singer Patti Rogers) played the maracas as they did Carnavaleando. This was the first piece to give the audience music fever.

Bigford then did Don’t Dream It’s Over and River of Tears before she invited her second guest Mikhail Salcedo to join her on pan for Moon Valley. The duo continued with Black Stalin’s In Time and Bigford also added a bit of We can Make it if We Try to the delight of the audience.

She continued with Won’t Have to say Goodbye with Paul doing a saxophone solo. Guitarist Theron Shaw came forward to play To love Somebody with Bigford, and this combination also went into the upbeat Let’s Go Dancing which took the show to an intermission. Mention must be made of the great work done by the chorus.

The second half of the show started with Bigford in a white dress with Paul on flute doing Evening Time, he then changed to saxophone for Esperanca.

After making bassist Alexander blush on stage, Bigford brought him forward to do Putting Up Resistance. This combination of bass and voice worked wonders and the audience showed appreciation.

By this time, things were waxing warm and she sang Just another Melody with another saxophone solo. She introduced her third guest John John Francis who mesmerised the audience with his version of Patrice Roberts’ and Kees Dieffenthaller’s I Like it Like This. Most people in the audience did not recognise the song until Francis reached the chorus. The entire audience was screaming and clapping when she was finished.

Bigford came back on stage in a different outfit flowing to the floor and she went into full preacher mode converting those who were not sure about her ability to be that star. She showed off local music as she did Home and Nah Leaving (Denyse Plummer) and Ming’s fantastic arrangement of Carl and Carol Jacobs’ Luv Up done only with voices and rhythm.

The audience could not settle down as she continued with Reason accompanied by bass and drums.

Things got a bit out of the norm for Little Carib as a tribute to Hugh Masekela came in the form of Lady with a saxophone and guitar solo and this had the audience singing along with Bigford at the top of their voices.

Theron Shaw’s solo on Lady Marmalade had the audience on their feet as Bigford said it was the end of her session. There was thunderous applause as she introduced the members of the band along with the chorus.

She then did her signature song Born to Shine to the delight of the audience and they too were singing with her.

Bigford then ran from backstage to the lobby so she could greet the first person to exit the building. She received lots of comments and hugs from her adoring fans as they left on a musical high from a well-produced show.