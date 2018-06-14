Angostura promotes women’s security

Angostura CEO, Genevieve Jodhan

ANGOSTURA CEO Genevieve Jodhan said, “The fears and insecurities of our women in their daily lives led us to explore providing necessary and relevant training to equip our females with tools to survive in our society." She made this comment in a statement issued today by the company about its, I Will Not Be A Victim courses for female employees of the company.

So far, between December 2017 and May 2018, 69 female employees have taken part in the training at Fernandes Compound.

The aim of running the program is to equip women with the tools to survive a violent confrontation, whether on or off the job, through psychological and tactical empowerment. Workshops will continue in July.