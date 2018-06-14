Act if you see wrong doing

ASP Michael Jackman

IF YOU are a witness to a violent crime, you can intervene and make a citizen’s arrest or if you do not want to risk harm to yourself, you can contact the police.

But no matter what, if you see something, do something. But be careful with the amount of force that is used, because you may be called upon to justify that use of force.

This was the advice of public information officer ASP Michael Jackman at the weekly police press briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain on Wednesday. Jackman gave the advice with regard to a video depicting a man attacking a woman and beating her severely at Tropical Plaza, Pointe-a-Pierre, earlier this week.

“It was an opportunity for people to intervene on behalf of the victim,” said Jackman yesterday “Intervention may be tackling someone to the ground or having three or four people detaining the suspect. There are provisions for this in the law.”

While Jackman encouraged people to intervene if they ever saw someone being attacked, he sympathised with people who were seen passing the incident who seemed to have done nothing.

“One must also bear in mind in such an instance, where a firearm or something resembling a firearm is used, there is also an issue of personal safety for people who may really have the desire to intervene.

“So it could be understandable why people, having been fearful for their own lives, would choose not to intervene.