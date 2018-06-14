19 held in PoS raids

Nineteen people were held in two separate exercises in Laventille and Belmont between Wednesday and yesterday.

Police seized ten 12-gauge cartridges and a quantity of marijuana and ammunition in vacant lots.

On Wednesday police led by head of the Port of Spain CID acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad and including ASP Anderson Parriman, Sgts Anthony Williams, Austin and others went to East Port of Spain, where they detained seven people, five on outstanding warrants and two on shootings.

On a vacant lot on Kerr Street, Laventille, 44 rounds of 9mm ammunition were found and on another lot 700 grams of marijuana were discovered.