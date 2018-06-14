100 hours community service for Sapna

GUILTY: Sapna Chinyan

THE woman who falsely told police she and her six-year-old son were kidnapped, was ordered by a magistrate to do 100 hours of community service.

The sentence was passed on Sapna Chinyan by senior magistrate Siumongal Ramsaran in the Couva court yesterday.

Chinyan, 33, of Carli Bay, Couva admitted she used the family’s savings of $30,000 to fund her gambling habit, and making the false report was her way out. She was charged with wasting police time and pleaded guilty to the charge laid by PC Visham Ramoutar of Couva CID.

Prosecutor Sgt Lincoln Bonnett had told the court that Couva police received a report on May 17 that a woman and her child were abducted from their home at 7.30 am and taken to Southern Main Road, Claxton Bay by four unarmed men of African descent in a brown Nissan Almera.

She told them her kidnappers demanded a $30,000 ransom and she was allowed to leave and collect the money while the men kept the child.

When police investigated and watched CCTV footage, which showed the report was false, Chinyan was arrested and charged.

Yesterday attorney Daryl Jiles held for Natasha Mongroo who, in a previous hearing, said her client was sorry for her actions and was to start sessions at the Gamblers Anonymous association in Port of Spain this week.

On the charge of wasting police time, he fined her $1,000 which would be suspended upon successful completion of 100 hours of community service within the next six months.