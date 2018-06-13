Water supply to Maraval, Paramin delayed

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) says the water supply to parts of Maraval and Paramin served by Paramin Well No 7 has been delayed because of ongoing repair works.

In a media release WASA said when repairs began, it was discovered that the damage was more extensive than originally thought and additional work is being carried out.

The new date for completion is Friday and the authority said no further issues are anticipated.

Areas affected include: Le Platte Village, Mt Cyril, Fatima Trace, Saut D’Eau, La Fillette, Cacoa, Morne Rene, Morne Roche Morne Roche Extension, and Unity Street.

WASA suggests consumers conserve stored water supplies, as only a truckborne supply will be available during the period of the disruption.

For further information, assistance or to request a truckborne delivery, customers can contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.