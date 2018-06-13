Tobago seeks to attract more cruise ships

Tourism Secretary Nadine Stewart-Phillips, second from right, and Tobago Tourism Agency CEO Louis Lewis, left, stand with Norwegian cruise executives, Carrie Weems, second from left, Jennifer Marmanillo, and Dennis Reddy, following a meeting in Miami on Tuesday.

After a successful 2017-2018 cruise season for Tobago, the Division of Tourism is looking to build on this progress by attracting more cruise liners to the island for next season.

This includes Norwegian cruise lines Oceania and Regent Seven Seas. Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Transportation Nadine Stewart-Phillips and CEO of the Tobago Tourism Agency Louis Lewis held talks with representatives of these two companies on Tuesday in Miami, Florida, in a bid to bring more business to the island.

They also used the opportunity to showcase the wide range of tour options and activities available to cruise passengers in Tobago.

Stewart-Phillips and Lewis will be meeting with additional cruise lines as they seek to bring more visitors to Tobago in the upcoming season, a release from the Division said.