Tobago Bed and Breakfast, Self-Catering Assoc ‘optimistically hopeful’

With the THA Budget Presentation scheduled for Monday June 25 at the Assembly Chamber in Scarborough, president of the Tobago Unique Bed and Breakfast and Self-Catering Association Kaye Trotman remains ‘optimistically hopeful’.

On Monday and Tuesday, Secretary of Finance and the Economy, Joel Jack kick-started his private sector stakeholder consultations ahead of his 6th presentation. Speaking with Newsday on Wednesday, Trotman said that she has since met with the Secretary and the discussions to date seems favourable’.

“We didn’t have to do much to convince Secretary Jack and his team, they were very open to the discussions that we did put forward to them. We are hoping, we’re positively hoping, optimistically hoping at this time,” Trotman said.

With regards the outlook for the sector, the president said that she is looking forward to some growth within the sector.

“We are looking forward to some specific assistance for the small properties, some direct assistance, that’s exactly where our focus is so far.

Additionally, we’re hoping that there would definitely be money for the TTA (Tobago Tourism Agency) to go forward with the plans that have been put forward so far that the sector has endorsed in terms of their growth plans,” Trotman said.