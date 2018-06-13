State to compensate Benjai for police licks

Benjai

SOCA singer Rodney Le Blanc, Benjai, who was arrested and charged for using obscene language and assaulting a police officer at a fete at the San Fernando Hill in 2010, will be compensated for assault and battery by the police.

Le Blanc, however, lost his claim against the State for malicious prosecution.

In a written ruling delivered at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain, yesterday, Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh said he had no hesitation in making decisions against the authorities where their conduct was unjustified, at the same time recognising the tough and dangerous conditions under which the police operate.

The singer was arrested at during his performance at the Funky Monkey fete on San Fernando Hill on December 18, 2010.

He pleaded guilty to the using obscene language charge at his first court appearance in 2010 but denied that he assaulted constable Valentine Eastman by spitting on him.

In 2014, he was found not guilty of assaulting Eastman.

Le Blanc sued the police officers who arrested him, also alleging they used excessive force and falsely imprisoned him.