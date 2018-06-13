Soldiers demanding per diem for work in hurricane-hit islands

Sixty-eight soldiers who were sent on a Coast Guard vessel to the hurricane ravaged islands of Antigua, Barbuda and Dominica from September 20 to December 5 last year are demanding the outstanding per diem owed to them and they are accusing senior officers of the Defence Force of ignoring their demands to have the monies paid.

Early September last year two hurricanes named Irma and Maria pummeled the three islands causing widespread destruction.

The governments of Antigua, Barbuda and Dominica pleaded to Caricom nations for assistance and the Trinidad and Tobago government responded as well as Corporate and private citizens. Foodstuff, water and other items were sent to the islands and a decision was taken by government to send 68 soldiers on a TT Coast Guard vessel to the three islands.

The soldiers who were sent on the three month exercised were promised a per diem of US$98 per day as well as TT$8 and EC$146.00. However the soldiers never received the per diem prompting those with Visa Credit Cards to use monies on those cards to assist their colleagues.

Yesterday soldiers complained bitterly that they were forced to purchase food, water and other items using money from their fellow soldiers and they had to operate in conditions to which they were not accustomed.