Rio Claro murder suspect co-operating with police

A 26-year-old San Fernando man who was detained on Monday in connection with the shooting death of market vendor Radhay Mahabir, 49, has provided the names of his accomplices who planned the murder.

The man was detained shortly after Mahabir was shot in the driveway of his Tabaquite Road, Rio Claro home early Monday. Sources say the suspect has confessed and has also named other accomplices.

Investigators are expected to approach the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, south, shortly for directions.

Around 2 am Mahabir was approached by a gunman and others who tried to rob him. He reportedly put up a fight and was shot several times. The one-handed vendor managed to run inside his home and alerted his son, who called the police. They found Mahabir lying in a pool of blood inside his home. Investigators acting on information later detained a 26-year-old suspect whom Mahabir had known.