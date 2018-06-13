Breaking
State to compensate Benjai for police licks Body found at Hermitage Village Chamber CEO: St Vincent traders Forex issues unfortunate Legalizing marijuana requires funding Dillion and Williams in laventille
N Touch
Wednesday 13 June 2018
follow us
South Office News

Murder in Pleasantville, San Fernando

File photo

The broken windows in an upstairs apartment in a duplex in Brassia Drive, Pleasantville, are proof that shots were fired last evening.

Although neighbours remained tight-lipped, San Fernando police are now investigating the murder of a Princes Town man identified as 39-year-old Darren Carter, aka Popo.

Carter went to the home of his ex-girlfriend at Brassia Drive around 10 pm and allegedly got into an argument with a man she knew. Carter was shot several times.

Police say the suspect, of New Grant, fled before they arrived. They said he was recently released from prison after serving time for robbery and firearm-related offences.

An autopsy is expected to be carried out today at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Comments

Reply to this story

South Office News