Medical intern goes quiet

The medical intern recently suspended for making alleged racist comments on Facebook has gone quiet.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh confirmed on June 12 that the intern was suspended.

She last responded to comments on a thread on her Facebook page two days ago (June 11).

One user asked her to stop to which she replied, “I will stop if and when I choose.”

Some of the users also came to her defence. Some asked other social media users to stop commenting as it appeared she was unwell.

The Ministry of Health has launched an investigation into the matter which Deyalsingh hopes will be concluded in about two to three weeks.