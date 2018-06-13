Chaguanas Mayor urges Muslims: Use Eid to build a better TT

Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodhan.

Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodhan yesterday urged citizens to use the month of Ramadan, Eid ul-Fitr celebrations and its message of self-sacrifice to build a happier, stronger nation.

In a news release, Boodhan said Eid celebrations were a time for building ties with one's family, friends and neighbours and said the occasion should be used as a time for introspection on one's contribution to society.

"Let us all today recommit as part of an integral human family and build a society, rich in diversity and grounded in mutual respect.

"Let this festival of Eid, be a reminder to us that the road to spiritual rectitude is often paved with sacrifices, love and selflessness as we all work together to build a more cohesive society and a happier country."

He added that historically, Muslims have contributed immensely to TT's development and urged this generation of Muslim leaders and professionals to emulate their forebearers' spirit of compassion and selflessness.