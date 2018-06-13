$60,000 bail for man held after bank theft

Supreme Court San Fernando. Photo: Jeff Mayers

A 30-year-old Gasparillo man, who allegedly snatched a bag with $34,300 from an 81-year-old man who was at the counter of First Citizens Bank on High Street, San Fernando on Monday, was this morning granted $30,000 bail with a surety.

Jerome James appeared before Senior Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine in the San Fernando court where he pleaded not guilty.

It is alleged that the man had just placed the white bag with the money on the counter where the teller was when James took the bag and ran. He was chased by an estate constable and held just outside the bank.

This morning, when asked whether he had an attorney, James told Antoine his father had gotten one for him. He was charged by PC Mohammed of the San Fernando CID.

Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan told Antoine all the money was recovered, photographed and given back to the man.

The matter was adjourned to July 11.