27 more years in jail

JASON JUDE ARJOON has been in custody awaiting trial for manslaughter, kidnapping, rape, robbery and larceny since he was arrested on July 5, 2015.

This morning, the 36-year-old was told by a High Court judge in San Fernando, that he would have to spend 27 more years with hard labour after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Three women fell victim to Arjoon posing as a PH taxi driver.

On April 28, 2015 he was driving on the M2 Ring Road in south Trinidad when other drivers saw a woman fall out from the back door of his car and he drove off.