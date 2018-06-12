Tropical Plaza victim: He greeted me with a smile

Before Lloyd Logan brutally attacked 37-year-old Kemba Olufemi yesterday, he greeted her with a smile and in a pleasant tone told her “Good morning."

The gun he tried to kill her with, was hidden behind his back. When she refused to talk about their relationship, his tone changed and he pointed the gun at her.

“I am here to kill you today," he said.

Speaking from her hospital bed today, the taxi-driver of Macaulay Village in Claxton Bay said she had made a date with Logan, 60, to meet at Tropical Plaza at Pointe a Pierre at 11 am. She never expected her ex-lover to attack her.

"It was due to divine intervention that I am alive. First, the gun jammed and I was spared. After enduring all the beating I was taken to the emergency room where doctors operated on my head and today I am alive," Olufemi said.

She had just dropped off a passenger at the car park and was seated in the driver’s seat where Logan attacked her.

The ordeal which was recorded went viral on social media. He attempted to shoot her but the gun did not go off. He then beat her mercilessly with the butt of the gun. Thinking that he had killed her, Logan committed suicide by drinking poison in the car park ending his life.

Logan was from Perseverance in Couva.

Olufemi remains warded at the San Fernando General Hospital in a stable condition.