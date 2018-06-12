Breaking
Tuesday 12 June 2018
Teen killed after alleged confrontation with police

A 19-year-old man was killed after he allegedly drew a pistol and attempted to shoot at police officers this morning.

Members of the Inter-Agency Task Force visited the Picton Road, Laventille home of Shane Fraser aka Shane Quilley where they tried to execute a search warrant at around 2.40 am.

However, on arrival, they saw he reached for a gun but shot him before he had the chance to fire.

Fraser was described as a "pest" in the area by both residents and investigators and officers said he was the main suspect in a series of shootings involving police officers.

