RHA refers matter to Ministry of Health Medical Association to look into racist comments

The regional health authority has referred the matter of racist comments by a medical intern to the Ministry of Health.

The intern made comments against people of East Indian descent on her Facebook page as well as using obscene language. On June 9 she posted a comment on TV6’s page saying, “Permit me to echo the mindset of the East Indian Trini man: a female Afro Trini's natural hair is equivalent to being bald. We need wigs. Black ppl take note."

Her comments were widely shared on Facebook and even the social media page We Are Trinis.

In response to Newsday's questions, the authority said a meeting was held on June 11 with the intern and senior officials and "the matter has been referred to the Ministry of Health."

It also confirmed that she works at one of TT's hospitals.

Asked if there was any information about her phone being hacked or her having any mental health issues, the authority said "we have no information to verify whether or not the individual’s phone has been hacked" and "is not aware of her having any mental health issues."

The Medical Association (TTMA) will also launch an investigation into reports of the intern's comments.

The association, in response to questions posed by Newsday, said it “notes with concern inflammatory comments made on social media allegedly by a member of our fraternity. We consider such matters seriously and trust that the appropriate investigations will be carried out accordingly. When the facts are established we will comment further."

It added, “The association however, does not condone derogatory statements in any way from any health care provider, and will work with all stakeholders to ensure that the highest quality of care is delivered to all our patients, without bias."