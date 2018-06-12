PTSC employees charged with stealing diesel

A PTSC mechanic and a driver are expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate today after they were arrested for stealing two kegs of diesel from the corporation.

The 43-year-old mechanic of Phipps Terrace, Talparo, and the 43 year old driving conductor, of Mon Repos Road, Morvant, were charged with larceny, after they were arrested on Monday.

According to reports, around 2.30pm a Special Reserve Police constable at City Gate, saw two men loading two yellow kegs of diesel from a marked PTSC vehicle into a waiting silver Nissan Frontier car belonging to the mechanic. The diesel has an estimated value of $119.