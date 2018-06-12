Portuguese celebrate

The Cartars from left, Dax, Marie and Philip entertain guests.

PORTUGUESE Consul to TT William Ferreira told guests last Friday that Portugal Day is celebrated annually on June 10, in Portugal and in Portuguese diasporic communities worldwide.

However, during his very brief welcome address he said the reason for celebrating two days earlier in TT was because he and his wife, Adriana, were travelling back home for the occasion.

Adriana chimed in with a mischievous smirk on her face, “Yes because everybody likes to drink on a Friday,” that had guests erupt in laughter.

While guests enjoyed the hospitality of the Portugese, they were fully entertained by the Cartars, musical siblings Dax, Philip and Marie.

They began their repertoire with Águas de Marcos (Elis Regina) from the Bossa Nova Brasil album, then the 1965 Brazilian bossa nova jazz hit song Girl from Ipanema (Antônio Carlos Jobim/Vinicius de Moraes).

By this time, guests were led into party mode by the hostess, as they sang along and danced to the Cartars’ performance of Mas Que Nada (Sérgio Mendes) and Quando Quando Quando (Michael Buble).

The performance of Bi Di Bi Do Bom Bom (Selena) and a Gypsy Kings medley saw a number of guests showing off their dancing skills, and calling for more entertainment.

The Cartars obliged and gave them Dream Lover (Bobby Darin), Sweet Caroline (Neil Diamond), a soca medley and ended with Sweet Child O’ Mine (Guns N’ Roses).