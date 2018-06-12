Naughty Minister going to St Ann’s

Nikki Crosby, Richard Ragoobarsingh and Penelope Spencer.

THE Naughty Minister will premiere this Father's Day weekend at Queen’s Hall, St Ann's. The play is RS/RR Productions' latest comedy offering.

It is based on the fictional story of a minister who has won his seat on the sanctity of marriage and family life. His wife leaves to attend a weekend retreat with the prime minister’s wife but what happens when the wife is away leads to a night of complete chaos.

Throw in an Independent senator, the personal assistant to the minister, a Venezuelan visitor and a country girl from an agency and bedlam breaks loose, especially when the wife returns unexpectedly.

Naughty Minister’s cast includes Richard Ragoobarsingh, Penelope Spencer, Nikki Crosby, Debra Boucaud Mason, Ria Ali, Leslie Ann Lavine and Bradley Logan. It is directed by Ragoobarsingh and Boucaud Mason.

The play will run for two nights only, on Saturday and Sunday. ticket are Tickets are available at the Queen's Hall box office and regular outlets.