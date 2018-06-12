Mixed views on Maxie

Maxie Cuffie

LA Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie received a mixed verdict from constituents when Newsday visited La Horquetta Boulevard today to ask whether residents supported Parliament recently giving him a further one-month extension to continue his recuperation from a stroke. Many people were not interested in talking to the media at all whatever the topic.

Those willing to answer were fairly equally split between people saying he should quit and those willing to extend his period of grace.

Of those critical of Cuffie, most were not willing to do so on the record, while his supporters were a bit less shy.

One taxi-driver who opted to stay anonymous said Cuffie was not up to the job and should go. A small tradesman who did not want to be identified likewise sad Cuffie should go, but he suspected the Government feared holding a by-election where constituents might register their dissatisfaction with the Government on national issues.

Others went on the record. Elijah Benjamin said, "I think they should give him a next month. If after that chance has gone (he has not recovered) you could ask him to step down. Give him another extension and after this, that should be it. He could retire or whatever."

At a local shop, Michelle Davidson told Newsday, "Give him time to recuperate please. He was doing a good job."

Lucille Mc Shine, "He do a good job. Through Maxie Cuffie I got my roof covered. After twenty years of waiting, since 2008. It's last year I get through. He helped a lot of people in here."