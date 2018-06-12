Medical Intern suspended

The medical intern accused of making racist rants on social media has been suspended.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh confirmed this by phone yesterday.

The intern made comments against people of East Indian descent on Facebook and also used obscene language.

A committee has been set up to investigate.

The minister told Newsday, “The intern is an employee of the Ministry of Health. She is not an RHA employee. Therefore, we have primary responsibility for this case.

“She has been suspended from duty as of this morning. We acted very swiftly. Her suspension order was sent out by the Chief Medical Officer (Dr Roshan Parasram).”

Deyalsingh added that following the “dictates of natural justice,” the “small committee” will be made up of the Chief Medical Officer and members of the Medical Board. The committee will recommend a determination going forward, he added.

Asked about any mental health issues the intern might have, Deyalsingh said as health minister it would be improper of him to go into those types of details. He said she is entitled to her privacy but these details will be explored, in private, by the committee.

“It is not for me to make a diagnosis on the air,” he said.

He wants a conclusion to the matter in two to three weeks.