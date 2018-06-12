Girls lured into sex trafficking with promises of better life

Allana Wheeler, Director of the Counter Trafficking unit in the Ministry of National Security

Director of the Counter Trafficking Unit Alana Wheeler says young girls are being lured by traffickers with promises of jobs and a better life, only to find themselves having their bodies used for men's brutal, sexual gratification.

Wheeler was speaking today at the Rotary Club of Port of Spain luncheon.

She said there were many children who were being exploited in this country for sex, and men in TT were using young girls and women as toys for folly and exploitation

"No young girl would say she wanted to be a prostitute or sex worker when she grows up," Wheeler said.

She said since the implementation of the Counter Trafficking Unit in January 2013, over 50 victims have been identified and over 30 Trinidadian men were held for trafficking and related offences.