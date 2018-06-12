Breaking
A month later, shot banker still in hospital Couva residents to protest poor bus service Gun in plastic bag Abdullah's neighbours questioned by police RHA refers matter to Ministry of Health Medical Association to look into racist comments
N Touch
Tuesday 12 June 2018
follow us
News

Laventille family kicked out of home by gunmen

File photo

A family of three are now afraid to return home after they were woken from their beds early this morning and kicked out by three masked gunmen. from their

The family, who lives in Beverly Hills, Laventille, awoke to the sound of a loud crash in the living room.

Before she could respond, the mother saw two gunmen with bandanas over their faces entering the bedroom.

She was pulled from her bed along with her two small children at around 2 am.

The gunmen told them to pack their things before they were forced out of the house.

The woman notified a neighbour who called the police.

Investigators believe the men were affiliates of the Rasta City gang who were attempting to take up vantage points to better sight vehicles coming into the Laventille hills.

Senior officials confirmed that they were committed to ending violence in the area and said they would "live on the hills", if necessary to restore order.

Comments

Reply to this story

News