Laventille family kicked out of home by gunmen

File photo

A family of three are now afraid to return home after they were woken from their beds early this morning and kicked out by three masked gunmen. from their

The family, who lives in Beverly Hills, Laventille, awoke to the sound of a loud crash in the living room.

Before she could respond, the mother saw two gunmen with bandanas over their faces entering the bedroom.

She was pulled from her bed along with her two small children at around 2 am.

The gunmen told them to pack their things before they were forced out of the house.

The woman notified a neighbour who called the police.

Investigators believe the men were affiliates of the Rasta City gang who were attempting to take up vantage points to better sight vehicles coming into the Laventille hills.

Senior officials confirmed that they were committed to ending violence in the area and said they would "live on the hills", if necessary to restore order.