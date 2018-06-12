JTUM to give appraisal on PM Rowley

President General of the OWTU Ancel Roget. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD

Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) leader, Ancel Roget, says on June 19, JTUM will be giving an appraisal of the Prime Minister’s performances in office along with other major issues that are plaguing TT.

At a press conference today at JTUM’s headquarters, Barataria, Roget said he will be making a major announcement on Labour Day after all participating unions make short speeches about important issues affecting TT.

He said the announcement will be made at Charlie King Junction, dealing with all of the issues and will point TT in a particular direction.

“In terms of crime and violence, our workers who work in various sectors, WASA, T&TEC workers especially, Postal and TSTT workers who are out on the streets, they are being robbed while on the job. They go to work to perform work for the public and for specific utilities, they are robbed while on the job."